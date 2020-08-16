Mount Pleasant KFC Fire

At about 1:15 Sunday morning the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a call reporting a fire at the KFC/Taco Bell on Mapleleaf Drive. According to Fire Chief Drew Schumacher, there were flames coming from the roof as well as heavy smoke when the fire department arrived on the scene. Two engines, two command vehicles and 10 firefighters responded along with an engine and five New London firefighters. The chief said “Good coordination with the New London crew helped knock now the fire. Concealed hot spots were the main focus after the initial fire was out.” Schumacher also said there was heavy smoke and fire damage to both the interior and roof of the building. The back storage room was also heavily damaged. It’s not know at this time what started the fire.

Statement on Facebook from KFC:

Unfortunately our restaurant sustained massive damage in a fire overnight. Thankfully, no employees were present at the time of the fire.