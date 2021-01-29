Mount Pleasant FFA Chapter Strawberry Sales Information

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Mount Pleasant FFA Chapter is selling strawberries as a fundraiser and the deadline to get your order in is coming soon.

Dalton Gardner and the FFA Chapter met with Theresa Rose on this morning’s Breakfast Club segment.

Gardner explained that the deadline to order is February 3rd and expected delivery date is February 22nd.

To order call (319)-201-0856 or email mtpffa11@gmail.com.

Listen to the full interview here with Dalton and the FFA Chapter here: