Mount Pleasant Family Aquatic Center Opening Details





• Opening day will be June 19th from 1-7 PM

Hours of Operations:

*Lap Swim 12:00-1:00 PM Daily

*Open Swim 1:00-7:00 PM Daily

• Pool Passes such as Individual, Family, and Ticket Books will be sold Monday, June 15th – Thursday, June 18th at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center Meeting Room located in our building on the second floor (307 E Monroe) from 10 am to 2 pm.

*Individual Pass $50

*Family $120 (The family membership is who you claim on your taxes, 2-5 members & $5 extra for each additional member)

*Ticket Books

10 Tickets $30

25 Tickets $60

• There will be hand sanitizer available when entering the facility￼ and near the concessions area.

• Concessions will sell fountain pop and prepackaged candy.

• Lounge chairs will not be available. If you would like to bring your own lawn chair you can do so.

• Please remember to continue practicing social distancing to protect yourself and others from virus spread by keeping a 6 foot distance from other people.