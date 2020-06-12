Mount Pleasant Family Aquatic Center Opening Details

Mount Pleasant Family Aquatic Center Opening DetailsWritten by Theresa Rose on June 12, 2020
• Opening day will be June 19th from 1-7 PM
Hours of Operations:
*Lap Swim 12:00-1:00 PM Daily
*Open Swim 1:00-7:00 PM Daily
• Pool Passes such as Individual, Family, and Ticket Books will be sold Monday, June 15th – Thursday, June 18th at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center Meeting Room located in our building on the second floor (307 E Monroe) from 10 am to 2 pm.
*Individual Pass $50
*Family $120 (The family membership is who you claim on your taxes, 2-5 members & $5 extra for each additional member)
*Ticket Books
10 Tickets $30
25 Tickets $60
• There will be hand sanitizer available when entering the facility￼ and near the concessions area.
• Concessions will sell fountain pop and prepackaged candy.
• Lounge chairs will not be available. If you would like to bring your own lawn chair you can do so.
• Please remember to continue practicing social distancing to protect yourself and others from virus spread by keeping a 6 foot distance from other people.