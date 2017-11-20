Mount Pleasant Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Adjourned session Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications- Maureen Walsh Lindeen, North Main Street;

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 PM Public hearing on proposed amendment of FY17/18 budget.

Resolution approving amendment of FY17/18 budget.

3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance to increase Park & Recreation fees.

3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance increasing building permit fees.

Approval of Change Order No. 3 on the Heather Branch Bar Screen Project.

9) New Business –

a) 1st reading of proposed ordinance establishing No Parking on North Grand Ave.

b) Resolution authorizing internal advance for West Washington asphalt improvements.

c) Resolution accepting Winfield Avenue paving project.

d) Approve annual Urban Renewal Report for FY 16/17.

Resolution approving TIF Certifications to Henry County Auditor for FY18/19.

Public Forum