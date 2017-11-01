Mount Pleasant Community Theatre holds auditions for February 2018 musical revue

Open to anyone who sings, ages 8 and up!

Mount Pleasant, Iowa – The Mount Pleasant Community Theatre invites community members who love to sing to audition for the 2018 musical revue, Rewind: A musical revue of songs from (almost) fifty years of musicals directed by Lynn Ellsworth and Kevin Wagler, both of Mount Pleasant. Auditions will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 20, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Heatilator Performing Arts Center in Mount Pleasant.

Interested people are asked to attend one night of auditions and can bring their own audition song or use the one that will be provided. The revue will be cast shortly after auditions and rehearsals will begin Tuesday, January 2, 2018. The production, sponsored by KILJ Radio, will be held at the Heatilator Performing Arts Center, February 15-18, 2018.

If you are unable to attend auditions but would still like to be considered, please contact the directors Kevin Wagler, 319-931-8200 or Lynn Ellsworth, 319-931-3984 to arrange a time to audition.

About the Musical Revue

The show will feature local talent performing favorite songs from the musicals Mt. Pleasant Community Theatre has produced since its founding in 1969. Lynn Ellsworth and Kevin Wagler will be co-producers/directors. There will be opportunities for chorus, small group, and solo performances.

About the Mount Pleasant Community Theatre

The Mount Pleasant Community Theater is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 1969. Its mission is to present and promote quality live theatre in the Mount Pleasant area and to provide performance experiences for audiences, actors, and production personnel of all ages. Currently serving on MPCT Board of Directors is Nancy Amos, Karen Brimhall, Adam Creager, Joyce Dennison, Kadie Dennison, Holly Jones, Mark Kimzey- President, Lea McCormick, Gayle Olson, Lola Swan, Deborah Wells-Mascarenas.