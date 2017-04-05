Mount Pleasant Community School District SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:00 PM on Thursday, April 6, 2017, to review/discuss:

Elementary Air Conditioning Update FY18 State Penny Sales and Service Fund Budget Considerations Review Proposal for Oversight of Asbestos Removal Project

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome