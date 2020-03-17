Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Special Meeting

Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Special MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on March 17, 2020
March 18, 2020 3:30 PM
Mount Pleasant Community School District: High School Media Center
Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641
- Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Approval of Agenda
4. New Business
a. Discuss Possible 2019-2020 School District Calendar Changes (Discussion)
b. Approve 2019-2020 Amended School District Calendar (Motion)
c. Approve Hot Lunch Program Sack Lunch Service (Motion)
d. Adjourn