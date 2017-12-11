Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Meeting

Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on December 11, 2017
Date December 11, 2017 6:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Community School District: High School Media Center
Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Approval of Agenda
4. Citizen Comments
5. Approval of Minutes, Claims, Financials
6. Reports
a. Instructional Services
i. Update on our Teacher Leadership Program – Instructional Coaches and Katie Gavin, Dir. Of Instruction
b. Administrative Services
i. Superintendent’s Report
1. Notes from Nov. 20 School Improvement Advisory Committee Meeting
2. Legislative Update – State Penny for School Infrastructure
3. FY19 General Fund Budget Reduction – Early Retirement Incentive
c. Board Committee Reports
i. Finance
ii. Site
iii. Policy
7. Other Board Communications
8. Consent Items
a. Personnel
b. Open Enrollment
9. Unfinished Business
10. New Business
a. Consideration of 2018-19 Cooperative Agreement for Football with Danville CSD (Motion)
b. Second Reading of Board Policy Series 400 Staff Personnel with Recommendations to Post Notice of Intended
Action (Motion)
i. Policy 401.2 Discrimination Grievance Procedure – address change
c. First Reading of Recommendation to Post Notice of Intended Action (Motion)
i. Board Policy 903.7 Restrictions Regarding Persons Required to Register on the Sex Offender
Registry (Motion)
d. School Budget Review Committee Request for Modified Allowable Growth for At-Risk Programming (Motion)
e. Consideration of Construction Management Services for Elementary Air Conditioning Phase II (Motion)
f. Consideration of Overnight Trip Request – HS Culinary Arts, Feb. 27 to Des Moines for ProStart Competition
(Motion)
g. Adjournment