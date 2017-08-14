Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Meeting

Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on August 14, 2017
Date August 14, 2017 6:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Community School District: High School Media Center
Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Approval of Agenda
4. Citizen Comments
5. Approval of Minutes, Claims, Financials
6. Reports
a. Administrative Reports
i. Buildings and Grounds Update – Mark Porth, Dir. of Buildings and Grounds
b. Instructional Services
i. Instructional Report – Update on beginning of school year preparations – Katie Gavin, Dir. of Instruction
c. Superintendent’s Report
1. IASB Board Member Orientation – Tuesday, Oct. 10, 5:30pm @ MPCHS Media Center
2. IASB Annual Convention – Nov. 15-17, Des Moines
3. Great Prairie AEA Board of Directors Vacancy
4. Update on September 12, 2017 School Elections
a. School Board
b. Sales Tax Revenue Purpose Statement Extension
5. School Board Work Session – August 28 @6pm
6. September Regular Meeting – September 18 @ 6pm
d. Board Committee Reports
i. Finance
ii. Site
iii. Policy
7. Other Board Communications
8. Consent Items
a. Personnel
b. Open Enrollment
9. Unfinished Business
a. IASB 2018 Legislative Priorities (Motion)
10. New Business
a. Consideration of Laptop Computer Insurance Coverage
b. Consideration of Bus Financing Approval including authorization of Ed Chabal, Director of Finance as signer
c. Consideration of contract with School Nutrition Services, Inc.
d. Consideration of Bus Lot Improvement Quotes
e. Consideration of 28E Agreement with Younghouse Family Services/Christamore Family Treatment Center
f. Adjournment