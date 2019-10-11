Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Meeting

|
Date Monday October 14, 2019 6:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Community School District: High School Media Center
Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Approval of Agenda
4. Citizen Comments
5. Approval of Minutes, Claims, Financials
6. Reports
a. Instructional Services
i. Review 2019 Summer School Program and Data – Lori LaFrenz, Elementary Principal
b. Superintendent’s Report
1. IASB Annual Convention – Nov. 14-16, Des Moines
2. School Board Work Session – October 28 @ 6pm – Iowa Legislators: Representative Joe Mitchell
and Senator Rich Taylor. Van Allen Exterior Report
3. November 5 Elections: School Board Members and Voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy
4. November School Board Meeting Date: Monday, November 18
5. 19-20 Area Education Agencies Map
c. Board Committee Reports
i. Finance
ii. Site
iii. Policy
2. Other Board Communications
3. Consent Items
a. Personnel
b. Open Enrollment
4. Unfinished Business
5. New Business
a. Review FY19 Certified Annual Report
b. Review FY19 Special Education Supplement
c. Review FY19 Transportation Report
d. Review FY19 Unspent Authorized Budget Report
e. Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Special Education Deficit (Motion)
f. First Review of Board Policy Series 100, Educational Philosophy
a. No Recommended Changes
g. Second Reading with Recommendation to Post Notice of Intended Action, Board Policy 201.4
Board of Directors’ Elections (Motion)
h. Approve Overnight Trip Request: FFA National Convention October 29 – November 2 (Motion)
i. Adjournment