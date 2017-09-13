Mount Pleasant Community School District FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 11:00am on Thursday, September 14, 2017, to review/discuss:

Review FY17 Year-End State Financial Reports Review Revenue Purpose Statement Extension Election Results Review FY18 Proposed Fundraisers Review District Office Sign Proposal Review High School Security Camera Proposal

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome