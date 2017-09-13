Mount Pleasant Community School District FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mount Pleasant Community School District FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on September 13, 2017
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 11:00am on Thursday, September 14, 2017, to review/discuss:
- Review FY17 Year-End State Financial Reports
- Review Revenue Purpose Statement Extension Election Results
- Review FY18 Proposed Fundraisers
- Review District Office Sign Proposal
- Review High School Security Camera Proposal
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome