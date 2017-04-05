Mount Pleasant Community School District FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mount Pleasant Community School District FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on April 5, 2017
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 11:00am on Thursday, April 6, 2017, to review/discuss:
- FY18 General Fund Budget
- FY18 Student Fees
- FY18 Physical Plant and Equipment Fund Budget Considerations
- FY18 State Penny Sales and Service Fund Budget Considerations
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome