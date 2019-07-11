Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert Program

Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert ProgramWritten by Theresa Rose on July 11, 2019
Thursday, July 11 at 7:00 pm
Central Park
Adam Creager, Conductor
Celebration and Song by Robert Sheldon
Celtic Air and Dance No. 3
Red is the Rose (Loch Lomond); Bill Sullivan’s Polka
Swanee by George Gershwin
Sons of Liberty…..Songs of the American Revolution
Chester; Paul Jones’ Victory; Yankee Doodle
March of the Belgian Paratroopers by Pierre Leemans
God Bless America by Irving Berlin
25 or 6 to 4 by Robert Lamm
John Williams Trilogy by John Williams
Welcome to Jurassic Park; Theme From Schindler’s List; Raiders March
Espana Cani by Pascual Marquina Narro
Advance March by Henry Fillmore