Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert Program

Thursday, July 11 at 7:00 pm

Central Park

Adam Creager, Conductor

Celebration and Song by Robert Sheldon

Celtic Air and Dance No. 3

Red is the Rose (Loch Lomond); Bill Sullivan’s Polka

Swanee by George Gershwin

Sons of Liberty…..Songs of the American Revolution

Chester; Paul Jones’ Victory; Yankee Doodle

March of the Belgian Paratroopers by Pierre Leemans

God Bless America by Irving Berlin

25 or 6 to 4 by Robert Lamm

John Williams Trilogy by John Williams

Welcome to Jurassic Park; Theme From Schindler’s List; Raiders March

Espana Cani by Pascual Marquina Narro

Advance March by Henry Fillmore