Mount Pleasant City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business –

* a) Application for a 14 Day Class B Beer Permit & Outdoor Service Permit for Iowa

Craft Beer Tent in McMillan Park August 20.

* b) Renewal application for Class C Beer Permit for Casey’s General Store at 400 West

Washington Street.

New Business –

a) Encroachment for awning at Papa George’s at 225 W. Monroe Street.

b) Engineering Services Agreement for Lee Town Park Complex, Cedar Lane.

c) Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign application for CAT grant for pickleball

courts.

Public Forum.