Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Notes…

The Mount Pleasant City Council met in regular session Wednesday night and approved the second and final round of tax abatement applications for 2020 property improvement projects. Seven more residential property projects were approved for exemption, along with two abatements for multi family dwelling improvements and two on the commercial schedule.

On the recommendation of the City Planning and Zoning Commission, the council approved a site plan for Scooter’s Coffee House construction at the intersection of Iris and Washington Streets.

Following a public hearing the council accepted the low bid for the West Monroe and Jackson Street reconstruction project giving Mayor Steve Brimhall the ok to sign a contract with Jones Contracting of West Point for the amount of $526,777.

The low bid was accepted for a demolition project at 303 North Jackson. The City had purchased a very small dilapidated house at that location. For a cost of $4,875 Big Creek Contractors will take down the structure and the city hopes to sell the lot to the adjoining property owners since it is not a big enough buildable lot.