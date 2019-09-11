Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call. Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 PM Public hearing on proposed conveyance of property at NE Lagoon.

Resolution authorizing and approving acquisition of force main easement and conveyance of property at N.E. Lagoon.

5:30 PM Public hearing on proposed rezoning of 807 W. Washington (Kevin

Schrader) & of 107 N. McCoy St (Victory Lane Adventures) from B-3 (General

Retail & Service Commercial District) to B-4 (Highway Service Commercial).

Resolution approving a land use agreement with Victory Lane Adventures and Kevin & Kay Schrader.

1st reading of proposed ordinance rezoning 807 W. Washington & 101 N. McCoy

Street from B-3 to B-4 (Highway Service Commercial District).

3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance amending Fire Dept. procedures.

* g) Renewal application for Class C Beer Permit for Aldi, Inc. at 1309 E. Washington.

* h) Renewal application for Class C Beer Permit for Pilot Travel Center at 1300 N. Grand.

* i) Application for issuance of a 5 Day Class B Beer Permit & Outdoor Service Permit

for Main Street Mount Pleasant for Music on Main in Central Park on Sept. 20.

* j) Application for issuance of a 5 Day Class B Beer Permit & Outdoor Service Permit

for Main Street Mount Pleasant for Pints in the Park October 4 in Central Park.

New Business – a) Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign purchase agreement for 407 E. Madison St.

b) Resolution approving policy for employee notification of existence of Iowa Ombudsman Office.

c) Resolution approving policy for City employee drug testing.

d)) Resolution to approve draft rental agreement for farm property.

e) Resolution authorizing advertisements for offers to rent farm property.

f) Review/approval of site plan for railroad track construction at 1500 E. Mapleleaf

Drive (Burlington Short Line Railroad).

g) Review/approval of site plan for electrical utility substation at 600 S. Iris Street,

(Mt. Pleasant Utilities).

Review/approval of amendment to site plan for HC Law Center at 800 South Grand

Ave. to add communications tower.

Accept proposal for seeding/erosion control on Jay Street Sanitary Sewer Project.

Public Forum.