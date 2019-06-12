Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications- Letter from Henry County Fair Board;

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed zone change from R-4 Manufactured Home, etc.

Community Residential District to R-3 Multiple Family Dwelling District (South Marion St, Jim Kinney & Lynn Richard)

1st reading of proposed ordinance rezoning 103 South Marion from R-4 to R-3

(Multiple Family Dwelling District).

Approve hiring of WSP USA for construction observation contract review services for airport Runway 15/33 reconstruction.

d) Mayoral appointments –

* e) Renewal applications for a Retail Cigarette Permits.

* f) Renewal application for a Class B Native Wine Permit for Main Street Frame

and Art at 107 North Main Street.

* g) Application for a 5 Day Class B Beer Permit & Outdoor Service Permit for Main

Street Mt. Pleasant for Music in the Park in Central Park June 21, July 12 and

July 25 events.

* h) Renewal application for Class C Beer Permit for Midwest Old Threshers Camper

Store at 405 East Threshers Road.

New Business –

Application for issuance of a Class E Liquor License for Casey’s General Store

at 400 West Washington Street.

Approval of site plan for Endodontics Associates at 1804 East Washington.

1st reading of proposed ordinance amending accessory building height & location

requirements.

1st reading of proposed ordinance regarding small animal veterinary clinic in B-3

(General Retail & Service Commercial District).