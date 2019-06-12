Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on June 12, 2019
A G E N D A
- Roll Call.
- Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine
by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-
members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember
or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and
will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.
- Receive & file communications- Letter from Henry County Fair Board;
- Approve agenda.
*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.
*6. Approve payment of bills.
*7. Receive reports of Officers –
- Old Business –
- 5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed zone change from R-4 Manufactured Home, etc.
Community Residential District to R-3 Multiple Family Dwelling District (South Marion St, Jim Kinney & Lynn Richard)
- 1st reading of proposed ordinance rezoning 103 South Marion from R-4 to R-3
(Multiple Family Dwelling District).
- Approve hiring of WSP USA for construction observation contract review services for airport Runway 15/33 reconstruction.
- d) Mayoral appointments –
* e) Renewal applications for a Retail Cigarette Permits.
* f) Renewal application for a Class B Native Wine Permit for Main Street Frame
and Art at 107 North Main Street.
* g) Application for a 5 Day Class B Beer Permit & Outdoor Service Permit for Main
Street Mt. Pleasant for Music in the Park in Central Park June 21, July 12 and
July 25 events.
* h) Renewal application for Class C Beer Permit for Midwest Old Threshers Camper
Store at 405 East Threshers Road.
New Business –
- Application for issuance of a Class E Liquor License for Casey’s General Store
at 400 West Washington Street.
- Approval of site plan for Endodontics Associates at 1804 East Washington.
- 1st reading of proposed ordinance amending accessory building height & location
requirements.
- 1st reading of proposed ordinance regarding small animal veterinary clinic in B-3
(General Retail & Service Commercial District).
- Approve agreement for 2019 sealing coating program.