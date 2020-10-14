Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call. Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications –

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business –

3rd reading/adoption of ordinance amending ordinance entitled “Motor Vehicles” regulating the use of golf carts and off-road vehicles on city streets.

3rd reading/adoption of ordinance amending ordinance entitled “Fireworks” limiting days allowed to explode fireworks.

Resolution amending resolution approving request for reimbursement for eligible costs related to Covid-19 from the Iowa Government Relief Fund.

Resolution approving the lease of the airport farm ground.

Approve amended agreement for vibration monitoring on Monroe and Adams Street.

* f) Renewal application for a Class C Beer Permit, Aldi’s, 1309 E. Washington Street.

New Business

Resolution approving new hire for the Administration Assistant position.

Approve Change Order #1 for Jefferson Street Trail VI.

Public Forum.