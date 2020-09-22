Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications –

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers – Including Transfer Resolution for September

Old Business –

2nd reading of ordinance amending ordinance entitled “Motor Vehicles” regulating the use of golf carts and off-road vehicles on city streets.

2nd reading of ordinance amending ordinance entitled “Fireworks” limiting days allowed to explode fireworks.

Approve bid to demolish 107 North White Street.

Approve Change order #2 for Monroe/Adams Street project.

Resolution accepting Monroe Adams Street Project.

Mayoral appointments to Community Development Committee.

* g) Renewal application for a Class C Beer Permit, Sunday Sales for Hy-Vee Gas, 1702 E. Washington Street.

New Business

Resolution approving 2020 Street Finance Report.

Approve Engineering Services Agreement for W. Monroe Street – Jefferson Street to White Street.

Resolution approving appointment of Fire Fighter Reserve.

Public Forum.