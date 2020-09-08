Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications –

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business –

3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance to allow businesses to provide tattoos, permanent makeup and microblading.

Resolution appointing Registrar and Paying Agent for $4,405,000 G/O bonds.

Resolution Amending resolution authorizing issuance of G/O Capital Loan Notes.

Approve Tax Exemption Certificate for $4,405,000 G/O Capital Loan Notes.

Resolution to accept Airport Runway 15/33 Rehab. Project.

* f) Renewal application for a Class C Beer Permit for Pilot Travel at 1300 N. Grand

New Business –

Approve Engineering Services Agreement for E. Monroe Street (North Haynes to the Fed Ex building).

Set date for airport farm ground rental bids.

1st reading of ordinance amending ordinance entitled “Motor Vehicles” regulating the use of golf carts and off-road vehicles on city streets.

1st reading of ordinance amending ordinance entitled “Fireworks” limiting days allowed to explode fireworks.

Approval of site plan for 407 N. Lee Street, Mini Storage Facility – E Lynn Conrad.

Approval of site plan for 801 N. Grand Avenue, Medical Clinic – Palm Development Partners.

Public Forum.