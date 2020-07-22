Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications –

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 2nd reading of proposed ordinance approving zone change from B-4 to B-3 for 1300 & 1302 E. Monroe St. – J & J Mitchell Real Estate 2nd reading of proposed ordinance amending fence regulations. 2nd reading of proposed ordinance amending penalties & definitions for a Municipal Infraction. Mayoral appointment to Library Board

* e) Renewal application for a Class C Liquor License for Westside Tap at 119 S. Jefferson Street.

New Business –

Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign Wellmark Foundation Grant Agreement.

Approve Mount Pleasant Fire and Rescue Standard Operating Guideline Revision #8.

Resolution approving hire of Police Officer.

Resolution accepting Sanitary Sewer Rehab Area 2 North.

Approve conflict waiver for acquisition of land to the City on Winfield Avenue.

Approve Resolution authorizing purchase of land from Interstate Power and Light on Winfield Avenue.

Set date for public hearing to amend FYE2021 Budget.

Approve Financial Services Agreement with Piper Sandler Co. for 2020 G/O bond

issues.

Resolution setting date for public hearing not to exceed 3,000,000 refunding capital loan notes.

Approve the Engineering Services Agreement with Warner Engineering for North Lincoln and E. Taft.

Public Forum.