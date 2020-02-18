Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on February 18, 2020
The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Adjourned Session Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM in City Hall Council Chambers, 307 E. Monroe Street.
A G E N D A
- Roll Call.
- Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items listed with an asterisk (*) are considered to be routine by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Councilmembers. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.
- Receive & file communications, petitions, etc. – Proclamation for Career & Technical Education Month; Proclamation for Southeaster Community College
Anniversary.
- Approve agenda
* 5. Approve minutes of previous meetings. N/A
* 6. Approve payment of bills. N/A
* 7. Receive reports of Officers – N/A
- Old Business –
5:00 PM Public hearing on proposed Fy20/21 budget Maximum Levy
Request.
- Resolution approving FY20/21 not to exceed maximum budget dollar levy.
- Mayoral appointment – Planning & Zoning Commission
- Human Rights Commission
- New Business –
- a) Resolution approving deadline extension of Biomedical Synergies, Inc.
Development Agreement.
- b) Set date for hearing on proposed FY20/21 budget.
- Public forum –
- Adjourn.