Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed issuance of not to exceed $5,500,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes for street improvements. Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action on issuance of not to

exceed $5,500,000 Gen. Obligation Capital Loan Notes.

Resolution authorizing issuance of not to exceed $5,500,00 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes & levying a tax for payment thereof. Resolution approving Tax Abatements. Approve amendment to Warren Street Engineering Services Agreement. Resolution setting date for hearing/letting on Warren Street Repaving project.

* g) Renewal application for Class C Beer Permit for Dollar General at 710 N Grand.

* h) Renewal application for Class E Liquor License for Wal-Mart Supercenter at 1045

North Grand Avenue.

New Business – a) Resolution approving appointment of Fire Fighter Reserve.

b Authorize renewal of Police Dept. computer lease.

c) Accept proposal for McMillan Park Grandstand improvements.

d) Approve agreement for computer maintenance.

Public Forum.