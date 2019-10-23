Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 PM Public hearing on proposed sale of north-south alley in Block 4 Highland Subdivision (700 block of S. Locust/S. Harrison Pl).

Resolution authorizing sale of tracts of north-south alley Block 4 Highland Subd.

Resolution supporting Main Street Mount Pleasant Program.

* d) Renewal application for Class C Liquor License for Little Mexico Restaurant at

107 S. Jefferson Street.

* e) Renewal Application for Class C Beer Permit for Mount Pleasant BP at 2120

East Washington.

New Business – a) 1st reading of proposed ordinance amending City Code fees & charges.

b) Accept proposal for Embankment Slope Evaluation.

Adopt Moral Obligation Endorsement Clause recommended by the City’s

insurance carrier.

Resolution authorizing Internal Advance for a portion Jay Street Sanitary Sewer Project.

Resolution authorizing Internal Advance for a portion of S. Main/S. Jefferson Project.

Resolution authorizing Internal Advance for land purchase costs for Cedar Lane

Upper Snipe Run Storm Water Wetlands Project.

Resolution authorizing Internal Advance for transfers for bond & interest payments

on 2018 Street Improvement bonds.

Public Forum.