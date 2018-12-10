Mount Pleasant City Council Committee Meetings

The Mount Pleasant City Council Ordinance Committee meets Wednesday, December 12th at 9 am in the City Administrator’s office. The only item on the agenda is the usual discussion of ongoing nuisances.

The Mount Pleasant City Council Street Committee meets Wednesday, December 12th at 4 pm in the City Administrator’s office. Agenda…

Discuss, Jefferson and Main street project, Bergdahl Street project, petition for quit zones and 2020 budget