Mount Pleasant City Council Changing Regular Meeting Time

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Adjourned session Friday, December 20, 2019 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 10:00am.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

Ag

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – Resolution approving amendment of flag encroachment agreement with Optimist

Club of Henry County.

Approval of Change Order No. 4 on the South Jefferson (South St to Green) project.

Approval of Change Order No. 2 on the Rose Street Improvement Project

Resolution authorizing agreement with FAA for flight inspections at the airport.

* e) Renewal application for Class C Liquor License for MiPueblo Real at 1106 East

Baker Street.

* f) Renewal application for Class C Liquor License for The Pressbox Grill & Bar at

1110 West Washington Street.

New Business – a) 1st reading of proposed ordinance adding areas where parking is totaling prohibited.

b) Approve acceptance of vehicle donation for use by the Public Works Dept.

Public Forum.