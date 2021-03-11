Mount Pleasant Childcare Center Receives Statewide Childcare Grant

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA – The Mount Pleasant Childcare Center took a big step forward today when they received a $183,000 grant from the State of Iowa.

“We cannot thank the State of Iowa enough for making childcare a priority. This grant will allow us to increase our capacity from 45 to 70 children in our new location”, said Amy McLaughlin, Director of the Mount Pleasant Childcare Center.

The Childcare Challenge Grant was established to encourage and enable businesses, nonprofit organizations, and consortiums to establish local childcare facilities and increase the availability of quality, affordable childcare for working Iowans. The fund awarded $13,053,372 from Future Ready Iowa and the Department of Human Services. This funding will help grow childcare seats across the state by 4,024 new openings.

President of the Mount Pleasant Childcare Center Board of Directors Sarah Donnolly reminded everyone, “This is truly a community center and while this grant definitely helps, we still need the financial support from businesses, groups and individuals in Mount Pleasant.”

Mount Pleasant has 1041 kids under the age of 11 and only 201 registered childcare seats. The community has seen a reduction of 51% in available childcare seats in the last five years. The new center, scheduled to open in later this summer, will serve approximately 70 children.

Mount Pleasant Community Childcare is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Anyone interested in more information about the childcare center should email amympchildcarecenter@gmail.com. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance is assisting the Mount Pleasant Childcare Center with this important community project.