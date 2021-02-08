Mount Pleasant Childcare Center Announces New Director

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA – In her first order of business, new director of the Mount Pleasant Childcare Center Amy McLaughlin, accepted a check from St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. That contribution is another of the generous donations from area churches. McLaughlin will officially begin her duties as the new director on February 8.

“The Board and I are very excited for Amy to join us as our new Director. We are confident that her education and past work experiences, combined with her outgoing personality, will be the perfect fit for the center” said Sarah Donnolly, President of the Mount Pleasant Childcare Center Board of Directors.

Amy McLaughlin, a native of Sigourney, IA attended Loras College receiving her degrees in Social Work and Psychology. She has close to 20-years of experience with the Iowa Department of Human Services. McLaughlin and her husband Jeremy reside in Wayland, IA with their two children.

McLaughlin explained, “Being part of the Childcare Center from the ground up is a wonderful opportunity and I am thrilled to be part of it. I look forward to working with community partners to make this long-needed addition to Mount Pleasant. I am also excited to be working again in Mount Pleasant and looking forward to seeing familiar faces!”

As part of her training for her new position, Amy will be working part-time at the Kids Corral in Washington, IA to gain hands on experience. She will also be integral in the remodel of the new Mount Pleasant Childcare Center located in the former Family Video.

Mount Pleasant has 1041 kids under the age of 11 and only 201 registered childcare seats. The community has seen a reduction of 51% in available childcare seats in the last five years. The Mount Pleasant Childcare Center will begin registration in March and is on schedule to open June 1, 2021. The Center is accepting donations which can be sent to the Mount Pleasant Childcare Center, c/o Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance, 124 S. Main, Mount Pleasant, IA 52641.

For more information about the Center, contact Amy McLaughlin at 319-385-3101 or email kids@mpiowa.org.