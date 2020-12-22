Mount Pleasant Childcare Center Accepting Applications for Director

The Mount Pleasant Childcare Center Board of Directors is now accepting applications for Director of their new center. The Center Director must meet the guidelines as specified by the State of Iowa. Applicants must complete a Director Qualifications Worksheet which is available at the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance office at 124 S. Main or online here. For more information, contact Kristi Perry at the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance, 319-385-3101 or email kids@mpiowa.org. The new center is scheduled to open in May/June of 2021. Mount Pleasant Childcare Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance is assisting the Mount Pleasant Childcare Center with this important community project.