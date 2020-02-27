Mount Pleasant Boys’ Hoping Cinderella Story has Another Chapter

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: Andy Krustinger, Sports Editor, Southeast Iowa Sports Union)

KILJ — Chapter One was a good one — Mount Pleasant (12-10) started their playoff run by taking out bitter rival Washington, 68-51 on Monday.

Now Chapter Two begins — when the Panthers hook up with top-seeded and third-ranked Davenport Assumption (18-4) in a Class 3A region semifinal at Assumption High School this evening.

Mount Pleasant is hoping they have enough ink to continue writing their Cinderella tale.

Make no bones about it, Caleb Akey’s group is nobody’s underdog, even though some may think it.

They’re tough, senior-laden — and when going well, can defend with the best of them.

Right now, it looks like they believe, too.

With a double-digit win over Washington on Monday, the locker room was excited — no, eager — for the opportunity to prove themselves against one of the state’s best.

On their mind, as well, was the molly-whopping they took just days earlier against #10 Pella, an 84-53 loss that the team feels was not indicative of their true talent.

They get a chance to prove that this evening.

Standing in their way is state-giant Davenport Assumption, a team and school that’s used to flexing their private school chops over their public school counterparts.

If senior guard Keegan Kohorst plays as he did on Monday, the Panthers have a chance to flip the script tonight.

Kohorst was as aggressive as he’s been all year, relentlessly delivering soul-crushing basket drives leading to good looks for open shooters, lay-ups for himself or trips to the foul line.

It’s evident he’s the heart and soul of the five-man unit and they’re at their best when he’s looking for his offense.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the year has been the super-stardom of senior wing Clayton Lowery.

They’ll need him at his best tonight.

Lowery, a fringe rotational player last year, has morphed into a two-way dynamo, using his menacing spin-dribble and acrobatic finishing skills to lead the offense with 13.1 per game — and pterodactyl-esque wingspan on defense, leading to his team high 2.5 steals per game.

Beyond those two, you’ve got junior forward Brevin Wilson, sharpshooter Jaxon Hoyle and glue guy Brody Bender.

Collectively, they all play their role and when in-sync — as we saw Monday — they can be pretty darn good.

Yet, so is Assumption.

And where Mount Pleasant has the Knights in depth, they make up for it with true blue star power in swingman Sean Peeters.

Peeters, a 6’4 senior, has been unguardable this season in arguably the toughest league in the state.

He poured in 35 points on a hyper-efficient 14-of-18 shooting in Monday’s throttling of Fairfield.

For the season, he’s averaged 23.5 per night.

He’s their top-dog and you can’t contain him, but the Panthers will do their best to slow him down.

Does the glass slipper still fit after tonight?

Who knows.

But one things for certain, this Panther team isn’t going to let themselves get blown out.

They believe right now.

And after all, that’s the key ingredient to a great fairy tale.

Tale of the Tape:

Who: #3 Davenport Assumption (18-4) vs. (UR) Mount Pleasant (12-10)

Where: Davenport Assumption High School, Davenport, Iowa

When: Thursday, February 27th (tonight) at 7:00 p.m.

What’s at Stake: A trip to the Class 3A Region Finals Monday at Muscatine High School

How to Listen: KILJ-1130 AM or online at kilj.com with Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett.

BCMoore Prediction: Assumption by 12