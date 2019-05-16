Mount Pleasant Boys’ Golf to State!

Written by Nathan Bloechl on May 16, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Not to be outdone by State Track, the Mount Pleasant boys’ golf team has clinched a trip to state!

The Panthers golfed this afternoon at the beautiful Edmundson Golf Course in Oskaloosa, finishing 3rd overall in districts.

Here is the individual results from today:

  • Trace White — 85
  • Jake Moffett — 79
  • Brevin Wilson — 83
  • Bailey Shelledy — 94
  • Rhett Zeglen — 89
  • Reece Kempker — 109

Team scores were as follows:

  • Pella — 310
  • Oskaloosa — 327
  • Mount Pleasant — 336
  • Clear Creek-Amana — 343
  • Centerville — 372
  • West Burlington-Notre Dame — 378

We’ll have coverage of next week’s State Golf meet in Fort Dodge right here on KILJ.

 