Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT Presents “Chair-Ish the Arts”

MOUNT PLEASANT— This summer, Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT will display splashes of color with a fun art contest called Chair-Ish the Arts. Students, individual artists, businesses and organizations can take an old chair and paint it something new!

“This will be a great way to let your artistic juices flow”, said David Adams, Chair of the Chair-Ish the Arts contest and member of the Arts IMPACT Board of Directors.

Beginning now, anyone interested in participating can get a registration form and details about the contest at the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance. You just need to submit that form with a photo of your “before” chair. Then by June 3, all “after” chairs will be on display on the Arts IMPACT Facebook page and possibly displayed around town.

The chairs will stay on display until Thursday, June 14 when all of the chairs will make their way into Mount Pleasant Center Park during a community band concert. Residents can bid online or in person for a chance to purchase these one of a kind works of art.

Artist, both professional and amateur, will have the chance to win $500 in prizes from HyVee Food Store and HyVee Drugstore. Prizes will be awarded for favorite Facebook Viewers Selection, Arts IMPACT Selection, Best Community Spirit Chair and Best Chair in the School Division. There is also a small stipend for qualifying entries to help with supplies.

All proceeds from this event will go towards purchasing and commissioning a public art display in our community and towards our goal of creating a public place for artists in Mount Pleasant. Acknowledging that arts and culture are fundamental enhancements to our community’s quality of life, Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT serves to ignite and promote broad community excitement in the appreciation, support and growth of artistic and cultural activities in and around Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT (Impacting Mount Pleasant Arts & Culture Together) is a 501(c)3 organization established in 2016.

For more information, like us on Facebook at Mount Pleasant Arts Impact. Contact David Adams at david.adams@iw.edu or Kristi Ray at kray@mountpleasantiowa.org.