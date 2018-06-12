Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT Presents “Chair-Ish the Arts”

MOUNT PLEASANT— 16 chairs have been positioned throughout our community for Chair-Ish the Arts! Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT is sponsoring this display of color where students, individual artists, businesses and organizations have turned old chairs into beautiful pieces of art.

“The chairs are very creative and we are thrilled with the response”, said David Adams, Chair of the Chair-Ish the Arts contest and member of the Arts IMPACT Board of Directors.

Contestants presented a before and after photo of their chair. The new version of the chairs are posted on the Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT facebook page. Everyone is encouraged to go on to facebook to “like” your favorite chair.

Prizes will be awarded for the Facebook Viewers Selection, Arts IMPACT Selection, Best Community Spirit Chair and Best Chair in the School Division. The chairs will stay on display until Thursday, June 14 when all of the chairs will make their way into Mount Pleasant Central Park during the first Community Band Concert. Thank you to HyVee Food Store and HyVee Drug Store for contributing the prize money for this event.

If you would like to take one of the chairs home, we encourage you to bid on the chairs online until June 14 at 1:00 pm. A silent auction will be held on that evening from 5:00 – 6:30 pm. All prizes and winning bids will be presented just prior to the band concert. Funds raised from Chair-Ish the Arts will go towards Mount Pleasant Arts Impact efforts to promote the arts in our community. Other projects for Arts Impact include commissioning a public art display in our community and the possibility of creating a public place for artists in Mount Pleasant.

Acknowledging that arts and culture are fundamental enhancements to our community’s quality of life, Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT serves to ignite and promote broad community excitement in the appreciation, support and growth of artistic and cultural activities in and around Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT (Impacting Mount Pleasant Arts & Culture Together) is a 501(c)3 organization established in 2016.

For more information, like us on Facebook at Mount Pleasant Arts Impact or contact David Adams at david.adams@iw.edu.