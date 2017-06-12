Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT Partners with Mount Pleasant City Band

MOUNT PLEASANT— This summer, Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT will be partnering with the Mount Pleasant City Band, under the direction of Adam Creager. This joint effort will help to promote public art in our community.

The first concert last week was a huge success and everyone is invited to enjoy the second concert on Thursday, June 15 at 7:00 pm in Central Park . This will be a family fun evening as members of the Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT board will be on hand to help area kids with making crafts during the concert. Future activities are planned at each concert including a night for local artists to display their work and a bubble night for the children.

Acknowledging that arts and culture are fundamental enhancements to our community’s quality of life, Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT serves to ignite and promote broad community excitement in the appreciation, support and growth of artistic and cultural activities in and around Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT (Impacting Mount Pleasant Arts & Culture Together) is a 501(c)3 organization established in 2016.