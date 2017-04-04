MOUNT PLEASANT ARTS IMPACT LAUNCHES AREA ARTIST REGISTRY

Creates a database of local artists for scheduling performances, purchasing artworks and seeking lessons.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa, April 3, 2017 – Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT (Impacting Mount Pleasant Arts and Culture Together) has announced the development of an “Artist Registry” whose purpose is to connect artists with community members through an electronic database. The IMPACT Artist Registry is free to use and free for artists to register. The information will provide a resource to consumers seeking information about local artisans in order to schedule performances, commission or purchase artworks or to schedule lessons. The registry will provide artists a portfolio site to promote their work and artistic passion with an expanded audience within our community. The registry is also a tool for artists and arts organizations, themselves, to network in an endeavor to strengthen and enhance our community identity and culture.

Artists (and arts organizations) residing in Mount Pleasant and Henry County are invited to join the registry at no cost by submitting their information electronically, by going to www.mountpleasantiowa.org, clicking on “COMMUNITY” at the top; and then in the right margin, click on “ARTS AND CULTURE” to be directed to the “CALL FOR ARTISTS.” You will be asked to submit your name, business name, contact information, website – if applicable – and a short summary of your work/business/organization. The IMPACT Artist Registry will represent individual artists and arts organizations in the following genres—

Musicians – Vocal, Instrumental

Dance

Drawing, Painting, Photography, Printmaking

Sculpture, Weaving, Ceramics, Quilting

Theatre, Dramatics, Film

Creative Writing – Poetry, Prose, Drama

Galleries, Archives, Museums

Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT is an advocacy group dedicated to fostering and supporting local artists and arts organizations by creating awareness of their activities and endeavors, and by generating ways to honor and celebrate arts and culture in and around Mount Pleasant.