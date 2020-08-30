Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT has completed its COVID-Creations Art Contest for the summer

Under the sponsorship of Hy-Vee, the non-profit organization’s contest sought to bring some creativity and encouragement to artistic individuals throughout Henry County. In this time of restrictions and staying close to home confinement, IMPACT encouraged people in the county to make something creative and artistic of their time at home.

Although any medium was allowed, prizes were awarded in two categories: (1) a Facebook Choice Award voted on by visitors to the Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT Facebook page, and (2) an IMPACT Choice Award voted on by board members of the IMPACT organization.

Robin Fisher was voted the winner of the Facebook Award based on totals voted by viewers of IMPACT’s Facebook page.

Joyce Wathen was selected from among all entries by the IMPACT Board as the recipient of the IMPACT Choice Award.

Both prizes were gift certificates provided by the Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee store. The contest was organized by Dave and Marci Adams of the IMPACT Board.