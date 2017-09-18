Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT Brings Arts to the Park

MOUNT PLEASANT— On Tuesday, September 19, Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT will be hosting “Artists in The Park” event during the Main Street Mount Pleasant Market on Main. Come on down to Central Park from 4:30-6:30 to where we will feature various artists in the area.

There will be art displays and Plein Air artists showing their work that evening. Artists attending will include Annie Swarm Guldberg, Beriet Moffitt, Libby Loescher, Joyce Wathen, Sheri Dill-Billings, Laura Lindeen-Craig, Jessica Kirby, Suzi Beavers, Barb Grimmer, Kathleen Almaleen, and possibly others.

Acknowledging that arts and culture are fundamental enhancements to our community’s quality of life, Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT serves to ignite and promote broad community excitement in the appreciation, support and growth of artistic and cultural activities in and around Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT (Impacting Mount Pleasant Arts & Culture Together) is a 501(c)3 organization established in 2016.