Mount Pleasant Alum Boldt Honored into IGHSAU Track and Field Hall of Fame

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines — Mount Pleasant Class of 2006 alumni Lindsey Boldt was honored into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Track and Field Hall of Fame Saturday in Des Moines.

Currently residing in Virginia, the former Panther was ecstatic to be back in Iowa.

“I’ve had this day circled for year, I was originally going to be in last year, but had to attend my sister’s wedding.” Boldt told KILJ.

Boldt was a six-time State Champion in her time with Mount Pleasant where she also one of the state’s best hurdlers, as well.

In her senior season, Boldt was a four-time gold medalist, winning the 100 and 400 hurdles, the high jump all while anchoring the Panther girls’ shuttle hurdle relay.

Boldt was a 2005 state champion in the 400m hurdles, and a member of the 4×200 state champion relay team in her freshman season, which she told KILJ was her favorite memory looking back at her time in the maroon and gold.

The former star is also still very involved with Mount Pleasant athletics, explaining to KILJ that she still keeps track of all the times, results and scores.

Following her decorated career with Mount Pleasant, Boldt was a heptathlete at the University of Missouri.