Mount Pleasant Accident Details

Mount Pleasant Police investigated a two vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at about 2:15 pm. The crash occurred in the 1400 block of East Washington Street when a car driven Judy Miller of Mount Pleasant was struck from behind by a car driven by Judy Fuller of New London. Miller was eastbound attempting to turn left when her car was hit. Miller was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released. Fuller was issued a citation for failure to stop within an assured clear distance ahead.