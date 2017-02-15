MOUNT PLEASANT 1952 – THE MOVIE

Presented by Henry County Heritage Trust. These movies of Mount Pleasant People and Places were filmed in April 1952, and originally shown in the Temple Theater 65 years ago. Main Street Cinemas has agreed to re-broadcast these treasures! THANK YOU to Scott and Amy Lowe.

Scenes include the Mount Pleasant Police Force and Fire Department; classroom scenes from Lincoln and Saunders School; Mount Pleasant High School choral groups, marching band and industrial arts class; Kiwanis meeting; Iowa Wesleyan girls basketball team; aerial views of the town, and more!

Place: Main Street Cinemas, 115 North Main, Mt. Pleasant

When: Sunday, March 12th

Doors open at 4:30; Movie Starts at 5:00

Admission: $5.00

Questions: 319-385-4983