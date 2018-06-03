Motorcycle Accident

On Saturday 6/2/18 at 7:41am Des-Moines County Sheriff’s deputies along with the Burlington Fire department were dispatched to the area of Tama road and 125th street for a motorcycle accident involving injuries. Deputies determined the driver, Derick Carlson, 33 years old of Burlington and his passenger Salinda Chapin, 42 years old also of Burlington were traveling south on Tama road when Carlson lost control of his motorcycle. Both Carlson and Chapin were thrown from the motorcycle and received injuries from the crash. Both individuals were taken to GRMC by the Burlington Fire department.

The accident remains under investigation.