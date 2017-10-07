Motorcycle Accident

On 10/6/17 at 6:10 PM, The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and West Burlington Police Department, along with Burlington Fire and Ambulance were dispatched to the area of 12019 Beaverdale Road for a single motorcycle accident. Upon officer’s arrival, Benjamin Meyer, 42 years of age of West Burlington, was located in the east ditch at that location. Investigation revealed Meyer was traveling south on Beaverdale Road and lost control. Meyer was transported to Great River Medical Center by Burlington Ambulance, and transferred to The University of Iowa Hospital for serious injuries. This incident is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.