Motorcycle Accident

On 08-26-17 at approximately 4:55 PM the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office along with Mediapolis Fire and ambulance were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident with injury in the 6000 block of Mediapolis Rd. Upon arrival it was found that a motorcycle driven by James Poggemiller age(59) had exited the roadway to the south and went down the embankment. Both Poggemiller and his passenger, Barbara Graham (age 57), were ejected from the motorcycle. Barbara Graham was transported to Great River Medical Center by Mediapolis Ambulance.