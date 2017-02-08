Motor Vehicle/Deer Accidents

On February 7th, 2017, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call involving a motor vehicle and a deer. The collision occurred in the 1700-grid of Oakland Mills Road. An investigation determined Mary Liechty, 45 of Mount Pleasant, was driving a 2013 Kia Optima north bound when a deer collided with the side of the vehicle. The vehicle was driven away from the scene with an estimated $4000 in damages.

On February 7, 2017, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call involving a motor vehicle and a deer. The collision occurred near mile marker 40 of south bound Highway 218. An investigation determined Mathilda Kendall, 82 of Ankeny, was traveling south bound when a deer stepped into the traveled portion of the roadway. The 2014 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by Kendall, sustained disabling damage estimated at $4000.