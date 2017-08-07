MOTOR VEHICLE PURSUIT NEAR SPERRY

On 8/5/17 at around 2347hrs Des Moines County deputies were sent to the area of HWY 61 and 180th St near Sperry, Iowa, in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies attempted to contact the occupant of the vehicle but instead, the driver took off at a high rate of speed, southbound on HWY 61. The driver lead deputies on a short pursuit while reaching speeds more than 100mph. The driver pulled over but failed to comply with deputies’ commands and fled in his vehicle again. Speeds only reached 30mph during the second pursuit and the driver pulled over near 150th St on HWY 61.

Deputies attempted to gain verbal compliance from the driver of the vehicle but the driver eventually had to be shot with a TASER. Eli Erickson, age 36, of Silvis, IL was identified as the driver and taken into custody. After declining medical attention, Erickson was transported to the Des Moines County Jail and booked in for the following charges: Eluding (Aggravated Misdemeanor), Speeding (Simple Misd.), Careless Driving (Simple Misd.), and Interference with Official Acts (Simple Misd.). The total bond for Erickson was $2900.00.

All subjects under arrest are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.