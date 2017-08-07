MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY

On 8/5/17 at around 2330hrs Des Moines County deputies and Mediapolis Fire and Rescue crews were sent to 9192 260th St. in reference to an ATV accident involving personal injuries. First responders identified Travis Nelson, age 29, of rural Mediapolis as the injured party. Nelson was transported to GRMC for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries. A passenger, Joshua Nelson, age 26, also of rural Mediapolis, was uninjured during the accident. No citations were issued during the incident. Des Moines County deputies were also assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.