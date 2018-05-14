Morris Hugh Shaw Jr.

Morris Hugh Shaw Jr., 59, of Birmingham, Iowa passed away on May 11, 2018 at his home. He was born on September 6, 1958 to Morris Sr. And Patricia Jones Shaw in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He graduated from Dexfield High School in 1976 and went on to earn an B.A. from University of Northern Iowa and an M.B.A. from University of Phoenix. Morris married Teresa Moylan on June 6, 1981 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa.

Together Morris and Teresa raised two children, Jennifer and Jonathan and he was just beginning his role of grandpa. They opened A Child’s View Elementary School in Tucson, Arizona where Morris served as Business Manager. Morris and Teresa continued to operate the school together for 29 years before moving to Birmingham. Morris was currently at Riverview Financial where he worked in finance and tax accounting.

Morris was kind and responsible as he served on boards for many different organizations. He was the treasurer for the Birmingham United Methodist Church, Van Buren Telephone Company Secretary, a board member for the Van Buren County Foundation, Van Buren Historical Society, Van Buren Welcome Center, and the Birmingham Lions Club. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycles, target shooting and was a member of the Tucson Rifle Club. Morris was known for listening to Christmas music all year long. Most of all he loved his children and grandson, Evan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents; wife, Teresa; a daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Garcia of Parker, Colorado; a son, Jonathan Shaw of Chicago, Illinois; and a grandson, Evan Garcia.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Dana Shaw; and his grandparents, Fred and Vivian Jones, Leonard and Frances Shaw.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at the Birmingham United Methodist Church with Rev. Herb Shafer officiating. Visitation will be from 5 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and can be left at the funeral home or mailed to Teresa Shaw, 21973 170th St., Birmingham, IA 52535. Online contributions may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.