Morning Accident Near Olds

At approximately 7:08AM on December 6, 2018, a roll over vehicle crash was reported near the intersection of Highway 218 and Highway 78.

Investigation revealed Timothy Gray, of Mt. Pleasant, was traveling north on Highway 218 when he failed to realize a pickup driven by Robert Stutzman, of Winfield, also traveling northbound, was not up to highway speed.

The Stutzman vehicle had entered Highway 218 following a semi from Highway 78. The two were not up to speed when Gray struck the rear of Stutzman’s vehicle.

Gray’s truck rolled after striking Stutzman’s truck. Gray’s truck was totaled, and Stutzman had an estimated $3000 damage.

Gray, Stutzman and a minor child reported no or minor injury. An adult passenger, Virgil Nichols IV, in the Stutzman vehicle, was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding to the crash was the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Olds Fire and Rescue, Winfield Fire and Rescue and Henry County Ambulance.