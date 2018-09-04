Morman Helping Hands to Do Cemetery Storm Clean-Up

In the wake of last week’s surprise storm that uprooted trees, damaged property, and nearly derailed Old Threshers weekend, Mt. Pleasant residents and friends pulled together to get basic services back on track. It will likely take weeks for all damages to be repaired. One of the many volunteer groups ready to help is Mormon Helping Hands, the service arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. With one congregation in Mt. Pleasant and several others in the tri-state region, the Latter-day Saints consulted with city officials to identify a need they could meet.

On Saturday, September 8, Latter-day Saint volunteers will meet at 9:00 a.m. in their local building at 1100 Palm Avenue, Mt. Pleasant, for orientation and assignments to work in the Old City and Forest Home cemeteries, clearing trees and helping to assess damage to the historic grounds. Depending on city needs and volunteer availability, additional work might be done in town. The Mormon Helping Hands group, which will be easily visible in bright yellow t-shirts or vests with their logo, has some trained chain saw crews that will work under the direction of Thomas Green, emeritus professor of Urban Forestry at Western Illinois University. By focusing clean-up efforts in the cemetery, the volunteers hope to free city crews and others to focus on other priorities.