More Than 1.2 Million Awarded in CAT Grants to Four Projects

April 12, 2017 (Des Moines) – The Enhance Iowa Board awarded $1,264,000 in Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grants at today’s meeting in Waverly.

The following four projects were approved for grants from the CAT Fund:

Bricker-Price Block Project, Earlham

Total Project Cost: $888,277

Amount Requested: $222,070

Award Amount: $189,000

Project Description: This project includes a complete historic renovation of the building into a modern, community gathering space to provide opportunities for community education, culinary exploration, celebrations and more. The rear of the building will be a dedicated teen space.

Kalona Community Center, Kalona

Total Project Cost: $5,360,252

Amount Requested: $800,000

Amount Awarded: $500,000

Project Description: This project includes the construction of a state-of-the-art recreational facility with three basketball courts, an elevated walking track, dedicated fitness and dance room, as well as new weight and exercise equipment.

Schildberg Recreation Area and Campground Development, Atlantic

Total Project Cost: $992,179

Amount Requested: $175,000

Amount Awarded: $175,000

Project Description: This project includes the addition of sewage hookups to the 20-pad campground, a bathhouse, picnic shelters, fishing pier, playgrounds and boat dock.

Fort Dodge and Webster County Trail Plan – Phase II, Fort Dodge

Total Project Cost: $2,100,000

Amount Requested: $420,000

Amount Awarded: $400,000

Project Description: This project includes the construction of more than four miles of new trails that will establish a circular loop of trails around the community.

The Enhance Iowa Program provides financial incentives to communities for the construction of recreational, cultural, educational or entertainment facilities that enhance the quality of life in Iowa. To date, thirteen CAT awards have been granted by the board, totaling $4,432,481. The next Enhance Iowa Board meeting is scheduled for May 10, 2017, in Des Moines.